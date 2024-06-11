Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Post by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Post by 46.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 9.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Post by 195.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Post by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.60. 383,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,773. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

