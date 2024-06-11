Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the third quarter worth $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PDD by 36.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in PDD by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,996,661. The firm has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.33. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

