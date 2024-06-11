Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 8,872 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 0.6% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 133,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,305,000 after buying an additional 80,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,253. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

