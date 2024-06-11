Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 168,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FOX by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in FOX by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 617,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,476. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

