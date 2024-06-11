Regency Centers Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
Regency Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 125.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
Regency Centers Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of REG opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $68.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
