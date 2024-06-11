Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.2% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $59,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $55,145,791. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,010.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,016.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $949.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $930.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

