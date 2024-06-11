Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 231,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,927. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.