Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.55. 423,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,009. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

