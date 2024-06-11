Rench Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.7% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BAC traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,930,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,763,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.