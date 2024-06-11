Rip Road Capital Partners LP Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 9.1% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $644.83. 586,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.