RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Buys A$86,000.00 in Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Free Report) insider David Williams acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,000.00 ($56,953.64).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, David Williams bought 100,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$9,000.00 ($5,960.26).

On Thursday, May 30th, David Williams acquired 300,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,100.00 ($17,284.77).

On Friday, May 17th, David Williams acquired 167,295 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$11,710.65 ($7,755.40).

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Williams bought 100,954 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,268.69 ($4,813.70).

On Thursday, May 23rd, David Williams bought 280,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,280.00 ($14,092.72).

RMA Global Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.41.

About RMA Global

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

