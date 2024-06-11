RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $29,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.80. 664,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,978. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.