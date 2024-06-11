RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $9,734,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,042. The stock has a market cap of $501.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.37 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

