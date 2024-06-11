RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.36. The company had a trading volume of 768,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

