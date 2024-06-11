RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,434 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Veritex worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBTX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Veritex by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 71,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Veritex by 11.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 552,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBTX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 93,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

