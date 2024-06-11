RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.20. 690,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $434.58 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $620.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.33.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

