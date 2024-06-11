RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 13,382 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CDW worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.21. 286,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $170.04 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.52.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

