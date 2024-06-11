RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vail Resorts worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,645,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $32,280,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.76. 665,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,045. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $254.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.24 and a 200-day moving average of $215.86.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.