RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 15,899 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $379,707,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,661,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,629. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

