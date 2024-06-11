RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 9,492 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.13. 2,165,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.