Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $34,389,202. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DECK traded down $6.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1,048.90. 12,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,843. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $904.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $830.53.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.