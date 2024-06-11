Robeco Schweiz AG Has $19.49 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,368 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 36.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

