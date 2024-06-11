Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $457.15. 176,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.97.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

