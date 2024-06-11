Roberto Marco Sella Purchases 15,104 Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPADGet Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 15,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,858.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,104,064 shares in the company, valued at $15,178,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,045 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,220.50.
  • On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella bought 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,174.31.
  • On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Offerpad Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 51,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,409. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPADGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Offerpad Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPADFree Report) by 60,888.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.