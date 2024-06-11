Roberto Marco Sella Purchases 15,104 Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 15,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,858.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,104,064 shares in the company, valued at $15,178,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,045 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,220.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella bought 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,174.31.

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 51,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,409. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

