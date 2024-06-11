Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,540,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 122,894 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 381,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

