Royal Bank of Canada Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.77.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $169.75 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

