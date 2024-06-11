Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($2.35)-($2.25) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($2.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $810-$824 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $806.33 million. Rubrik also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.50)-($0.48) EPS.

Shares of RBRK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,946. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

RBRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

