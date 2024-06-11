Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.50)-($0.48) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.84 million. Rubrik also updated its FY25 guidance to ($2.35)-($2.25) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:RBRK traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 965,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,540. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

