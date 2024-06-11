Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2024 – Sagimet Biosciences had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Sagimet Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Sagimet Biosciences had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Sagimet Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Sagimet Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Sagimet Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Sagimet Biosciences is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

SGMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 286,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. Research analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

In other news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

