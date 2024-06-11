Sagimet Biosciences’ (SGMT) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $4.88 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel bought 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.