Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $492.83.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $449.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.17. Saia has a twelve month low of $295.12 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Saia will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Saia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

