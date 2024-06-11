SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $2.46 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $11,445.15 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,225.41 or 1.00043303 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00088250 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02289001 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,444.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

