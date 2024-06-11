Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $1,451.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.84 or 0.05181129 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00046236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,780,282,798 coins and its circulating supply is 1,759,600,575 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

