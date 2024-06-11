Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading Down 0.4%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €195.60 ($210.32) and last traded at €197.40 ($212.26). Approximately 5,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €198.20 ($213.12).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €249.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

