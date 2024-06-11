Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.79

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.79 and last traded at $97.68, with a volume of 379939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHG. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,351,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after buying an additional 67,411 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

