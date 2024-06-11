Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.64. 2,768,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $101.77.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.