Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Shares of Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 91097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
Secom Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.39.
About Secom
SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Secom
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.