SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up approximately 0.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $32,161,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after buying an additional 475,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after buying an additional 358,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 155,991 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 43.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 109,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,081,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,552. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

