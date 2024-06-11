ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

