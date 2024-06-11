Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Up 4.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 15,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 163,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Specifically, COO Edward H. Mckay purchased 10,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 66,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,917.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,917.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,650 shares of company stock worth $498,185. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $919.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

