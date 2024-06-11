Sheri Savage Sells 15,319 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $704,674.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 10th, Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44.

UCTT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 154,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,204. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 2.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

