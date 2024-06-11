SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $657.34 million and approximately $86.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,442.45 or 1.00007773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00088617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,728,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,612,071.1643739 with 1,284,740,937.844635 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6974288 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $94,294,284.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.