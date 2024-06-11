Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Trading Down 0.7%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

