Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.88) by $1.46. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.60) EPS. Skillsoft updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Skillsoft Price Performance

SKIL traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,766. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillsoft from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

