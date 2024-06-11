Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 22875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.90.

Slate Office REIT

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35. The stock has a market cap of C$40.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

