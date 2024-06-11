Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 145.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares in the company, valued at $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,857. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.3 %

Snowflake stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,723,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,094. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.58.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

