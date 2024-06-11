SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.96. 5,504,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 49,036,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

