SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372,858 shares during the period. SolarWinds comprises 4.6% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWI. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after buying an additional 1,701,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after buying an additional 508,280 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,420,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 748.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SWI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. 609,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.57 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

