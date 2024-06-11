SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 2.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 4,603,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 44,868,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOUN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.87.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $194,284.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,136 shares of company stock worth $2,082,591. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

