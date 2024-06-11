Southernsun Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,746 shares during the period. Murphy USA makes up about 3.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Murphy USA worth $31,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 50,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUSA traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.22. The stock had a trading volume of 67,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.82 and its 200 day moving average is $397.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $451.60.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.